Left Menu

Germany recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot only for under 65s

"There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age," the German committee, also known as STIKO, said in a draft recommendation made available by the German health ministry on Thursday. The European Union approved a vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in late December and gave the green light to a shot made by Moderna in early January, both based on so-called mRNA technology.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:13 IST
Germany recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot only for under 65s
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people aged between 18 and 64, Germany's vaccine committee recommended on Thursday, a day ahead of a decision by European regulators on whether to approve the drugmaker's shot.

The recommendation for Germany comes as the European Union, which is scrambling for vaccine supplies, warned AstraZeneca to deliver shots as promised despite a shortfall in its first-quarter vaccine output caused by a glitch in its European supply chain. "There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age," the German committee, also known as STIKO, said in a draft recommendation made available by the German health ministry on Thursday.

The European Union approved a vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in late December and gave the green light to a shot made by Moderna in early January, both based on so-called mRNA technology. The bloc's drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is due to issue a recommendation on AstraZeneca's vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, on Friday.

STIKO said that, apart from the age caveat for the AstraZeneca product, all three were equally suited for use. Its assessment was based on the same trial data published by medical journal The Lancet on Dec 8.

On Monday, the drugmaker denied that its COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective for people over 65, after German media reports said officials fear the vaccine may not be approved in the European Union for use in the elderly. A person with knowledge of EMA's regulatory procedures said that the watchdog - while set to state a positive risk-benefit ratio overall - will likely point to a lack of data on the elderly and leave it up to member states to decide whether to omit or include that demographic in their immunisation campaigns for now.

"I don't think there will be restrictions by age group," the source said. Only 5.7% of the 11,636 trial participants included in the analysis were 65 years or older, data released by STIKO showed.

Within the older cohort, one of 341 vaccinated people and one in a control group of 319 people without the vaccine became infected with the coronavirus, making a statistically reliable conclusion impossible. AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said the company had less data than other drugmakers on the elderly because it started vaccinating older people later.

"But we have strong data showing very strong antibody production against the virus in the elderly, similar to what we see in younger people," he told Die Welt newspaper in an interview earlier this week, referring to blood analysis. AstraZeneca on Thursday said the latest analyses of clinical trial data support efficacy in those over 65. "We await a regulatory decision on the vaccine by the EMA in the coming days," it added.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech have also announced delays to EU deliveries in recent weeks, and German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned shortages would last well into April. Spahn said there were younger age groups with existing conditions who were waiting to be vaccinated, adding the final recommendation on the use of the AstraZeneca shot would only come following EU approval.

As well as those aged over 80 and people living in senior citizens' homes, Germany is prioritising front-line medical and care staff. In late December, Britain became the first country to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The government said at the time it would not recommend one vaccine over another for different cohorts of the population, even though data on the AstraZeneca shot's efficacy in older people is currently limited. Britain's main public health body on Thursday said it still supported that decision. Even though there were too few infection cases observed in late stage trials, prior blood analysis on immune responses were "very reassuring".

It began rolling out the vaccine in January in a campaign that has targeted older people and seen more than 7 million given their first dose. Britain has also been using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris cant beat the work commute.Shes living temporarily at Blair House, the presidents official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House, while some repair work is done at the official vice ...

South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke

South African opera and jazz singer, Sibongile Khumalo, a recipient of the countrys second highest national order, died on Thursday, her family said a statement. The 63 year-old singer, born in Soweto not far from late President Nelson Mand...

Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA to provide help in administering COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman said on Thursday.On Monday, President Joe Biden said he believed it was possible to have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021