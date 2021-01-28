Left Menu

New York prosecutor says state undercounted nursing home COVID deaths by up to 50%

It also found that the health department did not count the deaths of nursing home residents who were transferred to and died in hospitals in some cases. "As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:00 IST
New York prosecutor says state undercounted nursing home COVID deaths by up to 50%

New York state's health department may have undercounted the COVID-19 death toll in state nursing home residents by as much as 50%, according to a report released by the state attorney general's office on Thursday. The report, issued while the state prosecutor's office continues to investigate nursing homes' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, indicated that some facilities underreported deaths to the state health department. It also found that the health department did not count the deaths of nursing home residents who were transferred to and died in hospitals in some cases.

"As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. The report sheds light on several errors in the state's COVID-19 response in nursing homes, for which Governor Andrew Cuomo has been criticized since the spring, when New York was the epicenter of the U.S. COVID epidemic.

Cuomo's administration came under fire in particular for guidance it issued on March 25, saying nursing homes could not deny entry to COVID or suspected-COVID patients. That guidance was rescinded through an executive order in May, but the attorney general's report found that it "may have led to an increased risk of fatalities in some facilities" where the disease spread like wildfire.

A representative for Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. New York has recorded the most COVID-19 deaths of any state with more than 32,000, according to Reuters' data.

The New York Department of Health reported 6,423 nursing home resident deaths due to COVID-19 from March through August 3, based on reports from 619 nursing homes, though that number could be as much as 50% lower than the reality, the attorney general's report said. It also found that "nursing homes’ lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm," as in cases where COVID-positive residents were not sufficiently isolated to curb viral spread.

When the prosecutor's office investigated a sampling of 62 nursing homes, it found large discrepancies in the death count data it received compared to the data reported to the Department of Health. In one case, the report said, "a facility reported five confirmed and six presumed COVID-19 deaths at the facility as of August 3 to DOH. However, the facility reported to OAG a total of 27 COVID-19 deaths at the facility and 13 hospital deaths – a discrepancy of 29 deaths."

The report said the attorney general's office was investigating those data discrepancies that "cannot reasonably be accounted for by error or the difference in the question posed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris cant beat the work commute.Shes living temporarily at Blair House, the presidents official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House, while some repair work is done at the official vice ...

South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke

South African opera and jazz singer, Sibongile Khumalo, a recipient of the countrys second highest national order, died on Thursday, her family said a statement. The 63 year-old singer, born in Soweto not far from late President Nelson Mand...

Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA to provide help in administering COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman said on Thursday.On Monday, President Joe Biden said he believed it was possible to have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021