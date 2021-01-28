PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 11 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4994 4922 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 887466 878956 7152 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16827 16756 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 217071 213952 1081------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 260225 257391 1492------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20855 20363 334 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 304319 296187 3647 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3365 3358 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 634524 622114 10835------------------------------------------------------------Goa 53185 51652 765 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 260566 252464 4384------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267601 263347 3014------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57356 56039 962 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 124297 121402 1932------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118557 116818 1069 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 937933 919503 12209------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 911362 835046 3682 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9688 9504 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 254496 247739 3802------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2018413 1923187 50944------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 29022 28499 370 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13749 13513 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4362 4313 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12084 11938 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334780 331535 1906 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38973 38035 647 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 172606 164937 5590------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 317189 311867 2763------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6084 5844 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 836818 819850 12339------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 293923 289631 1594------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33346 32934 391 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95908 91597 1642------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 599624 584752 8642------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 569173 553244 10148------------------------------------------------------------Total 10720741 10393189 153961------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 18114 20688 134------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Ladakh as its health bulletin is not yet out.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,07,01,193 and the death toll at 1,53,847. The ministry said that 1,03,73,606 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

