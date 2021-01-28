Left Menu

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 11 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:07 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 11 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4994 4922 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 887466 878956 7152 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16827 16756 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 217071 213952 1081------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 260225 257391 1492------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20855 20363 334 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 304319 296187 3647 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3365 3358 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 634524 622114 10835------------------------------------------------------------Goa 53185 51652 765 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 260566 252464 4384------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267601 263347 3014------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57356 56039 962 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 124297 121402 1932------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118557 116818 1069 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 937933 919503 12209------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 911362 835046 3682 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9688 9504 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 254496 247739 3802------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2018413 1923187 50944------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 29022 28499 370 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13749 13513 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4362 4313 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12084 11938 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334780 331535 1906 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38973 38035 647 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 172606 164937 5590------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 317189 311867 2763------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6084 5844 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 836818 819850 12339------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 293923 289631 1594------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33346 32934 391 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95908 91597 1642------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 599624 584752 8642------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 569173 553244 10148------------------------------------------------------------Total 10720741 10393189 153961------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 18114 20688 134------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Ladakh as its health bulletin is not yet out.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,07,01,193 and the death toll at 1,53,847. The ministry said that 1,03,73,606 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apple CEO lambasts tech rivals ahead of privacy update

Apple CEO Tim Cook lambasted social media companies, though without naming them, accusing them of prioritising user attention and data collection at the cost of allowing and even rewarding dangerous conspiracies, extremism and polarisation....

WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal- WSJ

Office-sharing startup WeWork is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company SPAC, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleswework-in-talks-to-combine-with-spac-or-raise-money-privately-...

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris cant beat the work commute.Shes living temporarily at Blair House, the presidents official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House, while some repair work is done at the official vice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021