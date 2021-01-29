Six dead, many hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia, U.S. poultry plant -AP

Six dead, many hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia, U.S. poultry plant -APReuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 00:15 IST
Six people died and many others were hospitalized after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant, the Associated Press https://bit.ly/3iTLeZR reported on Thursday.
Five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to hospital, while one person died in the emergency room, the report added, citing a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System.
