Six dead, many hospitalized after liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia, U.S. poultry plant -AP

Six people died and many others were hospitalized after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant, the Associated Press https://bit.ly/3iTLeZR reported on Thursday.

Five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to hospital, while one person died in the emergency room, the report added, citing a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System.

