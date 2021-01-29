Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 06:45 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Shortfall in jabs pushes EU vaccine drive to crisis point https://on.ft.com/3qYMqhg Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine shown to be 89% effective https://on.ft.com/3psdTaU

Commerzbank to cut one in three jobs in Germany https://on.ft.com/3r1ZVg2 Robinhood taps banks in scramble to restore GameStop trading https://on.ft.com/3t7o72n

Overview The European Union's COVID-19 vaccination plan is nearing crisis point after several regions suspended inoculations over the shortage of jabs and Brussels moved to restrict exports of vaccines to conserve stocks.

Novavax Inc's said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine is 89% effective and works against new variants of the virus, according to interim data published from clinical trials in the UK and South Africa. Commerzbank AG announced on Thursday it has earmarked 10,000 jobs to be cut in the next three years, part of plans to close almost one in two branches in its home market.

Trading platform Robinhood has drawn down at least several hundred million dollars via a credit facility with banks led by JPMorgan and including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the move. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's coronavirus deaths pass India for third-highest tally

Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data.Mexicos health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases o...

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins to begin field work

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due to meet with Chinese scientists on Friday, and plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in Wuhan, the WHO said.On Thursday, the tea...

Mexican president almost free of COVID-19 symptoms, official says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors health is improving and he is practically without symptoms of COVID-19 after he announced on Sunday he had caught the virus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday....

Tennis-A walk in the park for Djokovic, Serena visits zoo after quarantine

Novak Djokovic had a stroll in the park and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo as the worlds top tennis players made the most of their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open on Friday. Djokovic, Williams ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021