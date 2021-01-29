PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Shortfall in jabs pushes EU vaccine drive to crisis point https://on.ft.com/3qYMqhg Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine shown to be 89% effective https://on.ft.com/3psdTaU

Commerzbank to cut one in three jobs in Germany https://on.ft.com/3r1ZVg2 Robinhood taps banks in scramble to restore GameStop trading https://on.ft.com/3t7o72n

Overview The European Union's COVID-19 vaccination plan is nearing crisis point after several regions suspended inoculations over the shortage of jabs and Brussels moved to restrict exports of vaccines to conserve stocks.

Novavax Inc's said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine is 89% effective and works against new variants of the virus, according to interim data published from clinical trials in the UK and South Africa. Commerzbank AG announced on Thursday it has earmarked 10,000 jobs to be cut in the next three years, part of plans to close almost one in two branches in its home market.

Trading platform Robinhood has drawn down at least several hundred million dollars via a credit facility with banks led by JPMorgan and including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the move. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)