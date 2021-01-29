Left Menu

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:18 IST
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A fire killed four people at a COVID-19 hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest early on Friday and 102 other patients have been evacuated, officials said.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at around 0300 GMT in one of the buildings of the Matei Bals hospital in capital Bucharest.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to 'act big' on USD 1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

Democrats in Congress and the White House have rejected a Republican pitch to split President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks, with lawmakers appearing primed to muscle the sweeping economic and virus ai...

ANA posts Q3 operating loss of $779 mln on virus-related travel curbs

ANA Holdings, Japans biggest airline, on Friday posted a third-quarter operating loss of 81.4 billion yen 779.10 million, compared with a 40.7 billion yen profit a year ago, as fresh coronavirus travel restrictions sapped demand for flights...

Editor's Guild slams FIRs against journalists over R-Day violence

The Editors Guild of India on Friday strongly condemned the filing of FIRs against senior editors and journalists for their reporting on the farmers tractor rally and the ensuing violence here on Republic Day, saying it was an attempt to in...

Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum

The Sikkim government has askedall schools in the state to introduce 11 vernaculars in theircurriculum from the next academic session for students to pickone as second language, an education department official said.As of now, students in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021