Left Menu

Denmark offers new aid to businesses after extending lockdown

During the epidemic, Denmark has extended liquidity aid to businesses worth 480 billion Danish crowns in total, Bodskov said. Restrictions currently in place include a five-person limit on public gatherings and closure of restaurants, bars and schools.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:04 IST
Denmark offers new aid to businesses after extending lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Denmark made another $27.7 billion in financial aid available on Friday to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a day after the government extended lockdown restrictions until March.

The government on Thursday prolonged current restrictions, in place to curb a more infectious variant of the coronavirus, first registered in Britain, until Feb. 28. "Highly contagious virus mutations give rise to concerns in our healthcare system and in the rest of Danish society," Morten Bodskov, tax and interim financial minister, told a press conference on Friday.

The new aid package includes liquidity loans and extension of VAT and tax payments for businesses worth 170 billion Danish crowns ($27.68 billion). During the epidemic, Denmark has extended liquidity aid to businesses worth 480 billion Danish crowns in total, Bodskov said.

Restrictions currently in place include a five-person limit on public gatherings and closure of restaurants, bars and schools. Although general infection numbers are declining in Denmark along with new hospital admissions, the number of people infected with the new B.1.1.7. variant is rising.

In the third week of January, 13.5% of positive tests analysed for their genetic material contained the mutated variant, according to preliminary data from disease authorities. ($1 = 6.1419 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fugitive Pakistani militant killed by bomb in Afghanistan

A fugitive militant leader from Pakistan who carried a USD 3 million US bounty for alleged terrorist activities was killed by a roadside bomb in neighbouring Afghanistan along with two associates, an Afghan official said Friday.The commande...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as its first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its five-yearly congress.The new cases, including one i...

New terminal building at Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021: AAI

The new terminal building at the Adampur airport in Punjabs Jalandhar is expected to be ready by mid-2021, Airports Authority of India AAI said on Friday.With a total built up area of 6,000 square metre and canopy area of 1,920 square metre...

1.28 cr people covered under corona insurance policies: Irdai chief Khuntia

As many as 1.28 crore lives have been covered under corona-specific insurance products in the country so far with a premium collection of over Rs 1,000 crore, Irdai Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia said on Friday.During the pandemic, two co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021