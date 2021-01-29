Left Menu

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills five patients

A fire killed five patients at a COVID-19 hospital in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday and 102 others were evacuated, officials said, the second deadly hospital fire in the country in under three months. The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at around 0300 GMT in one of the buildings of the Matei Bals hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:24 IST
Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills five patients

A fire killed five patients at a COVID-19 hospital in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday and 102 others were evacuated, officials said, the second deadly hospital fire in the country in under three months.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at around 0300 GMT in one of the buildings of the Matei Bals hospital. Four rooms were affected. Three victims died on the scene, a fourth during resuscitation, while a fifth was later found in a bathroom, officials said. Prosecutors were investigating the cause of the fire.

The building where the blaze broke out was built in 1953 and had been completely renovated, its manager said. Matei Bals is one of the largest and most used COVID-19 hospitals in Romania. The evacuated patients had medium to serious COVID-19 infections and most were using oxygen, the hospital's manager said. They were re-located to other COVID-19 hospitals across Bucharest or to other buildings at Matei Bals.

Nearly 7,700 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across Romania as of Friday, including 989 in intensive care units. The country has reported 721,513 coronavirus cases and 18,105 deaths. "Before we talk about the overall healthcare system we must first learn what happened here tonight," Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said.

"The reality is that the state of an overwhelming majority of our hospitals is simply the result of chronic underfunding and opaque acquisitions which led to a long string of improvisations." Even before the pandemic, Romania's health care system had been under pressure, dogged by corruption and inefficiencies. The country has one of the EU's least developed healthcare infrastructures.

The state has built one hospital in the last three decades, spends the least on healthcare in the European Union and tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have emigrated. In November, a fire at the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamt county hospital killed ten people, one in a series of hospital accidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Zach Braff cast opposite Gabrielle Union in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' remake

Scrubs star Zach Braff will feature opposite Gabrielle Union in Disney Plus remake of the movie Cheaper by the Dozen.The film, being developed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, will release on the streamer in 2022.The new version of the 20...

Economic Survey Highlights

Following are the highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.State of economy amidst once in a century crisis Economic contraction projected at 7.7 pc in FY21 11 pc GDP grow...

PM weakening India by attacking farmers: Rahul

The Congress hit out at the Centre on Friday over the farmers protest against the new farm laws, with former party president Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was weakening India by attacking farmers.The remarks by Gan...

Explosion near religious place in J-K’s Rajouri, probe launched

A mysterious explosion took place near a religious place in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.Police have launched a probe into the incident, they added.The explosion took place near a boundary wall of the religi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021