Dr Reddy s eyes to launch Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 under EUA in March

Dr Reddys Laboratories, which isconducting Phase 3 trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine SputnikV, believes the jab is expected to be launched in Indiathrough Emergency Use Authorisation, a senior official of thecity-based drug maker said on Friday.

''The phase 3 (trial) is currently ongoing. We are dosingpatients and we expect to complete the dosing as part of thephase 3 by February.

''After that we expect to compile the data and submit forEmergency Use Authorisation, make the request to the DCGI withour dossier,'' company's CEO of APIs and PharmaceuticalServices Deepak Sapra said.

In September last, Dr. Reddys partnered with RussianDirect Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trialsof the Sputnik V vaccine and for its distribution rights inIndia.

''And based on the approval from the DCGI, we believe thatwe should be in a position to launch the vaccine through a EUAin the month of March 2021 (in India), Sapra told a pressconference here. Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National ResearchInstitute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered bythe Ministry of Health of Russia and became the worlds firstregistered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the establishedhuman adenoviral vector platform.

The Centre has already given the nod for two COVID-19vaccines -- Covaxin of city-based Bharat Biotech andCovishield of Oxford, being manufactured by Serum Institute ofIndia in Pune, which are being administered to frontlineworkers from January 16.

