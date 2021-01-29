Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall past 1% as J&J says COVID-19 vaccine 72% effective in U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:39 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall past 1% as J&J says COVID-19 vaccine 72% effective in U.S.

U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Friday as Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States, but a lower rate of 66% was observed globally. Those results compare to the high bar set by two authorized vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc, which were around 95% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials when given in two doses.

Those trials, however, were conducted mainly in the United States and before the broad spread of new variants now under the spotlight. At 8:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 342 points, or 1.12%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 40.25 points, or 1.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 150 points, or 1.14%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-J&J COVID-19 vaccine is 66% effective globally

Johnson Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72 effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66 was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants. In t...

Aero India 2021: HAL to showcase indigenously made aircraft

The 13th edition of Aero India- 2021 will feature Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds HAL indigenously developed platforms in Yelahanka, Karnataka, HAL in an official statement on Friday. A unique flying display of HALs indigenous platforms both...

UPDATE 1-Catalan election to be held on Feb. 14 after court annuls move to postpone it

Catalonia will elect its parliament on Feb. 14, after a court on Friday annulled the regional governments plan to move the vote to May.The election is considered a litmus test for the wealthy northeastern Spanish regions separatist movement...

Anger in Somalia as sons secretly sent to serve in Eritrea military force

Ali Jamac Dhoodi thought his son was working as a security guard in Qatar, helping prepare for next years soccer World Cup. Then one day last April, officials from Somalias National Intelligence Agency arrived with 10,000 in cash. They told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021