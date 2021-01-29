468 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 2 deaths

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI): Karnataka logged 468 freshCOVID-19 cases and two more deaths, taking the total infectioncount to 9,38,401 and the toll to 12,211, the Healthdepartment said on Friday.

The day also saw 607 patients getting discharged afterrecovery.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the state in the numberof cases, accounting for 264 infections Cumulatively 9,38,401 COVID-19 positive cases have beenconfirmed in the state, which includes 12,211 deaths and9,20,110 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

It said that out of 6,061 active cases, 5,913 patientsare stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 148are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban and Mandya accounted for one death each Among the districts where the new cases were reported,Bengaluru Urban accounted for 264, Mysuru and Tumakuru 30,Dakshina Kannada 26, Chitradurga 20, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positivecases with a total of 3,98,411, followed by Mysuru 53,348 andBallari 39,134.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with3,90,147, followed by Mysuru 52,109 and Ballari 38,491.

A total of over 1,68,84,991 samples have been tested sofar, out of which 68,532 were tested on Friday alone.

