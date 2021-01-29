PM says Netherlands will catch up on vaccinations, but has supply fears

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that he regretted the Netherlands' slow start on coronavirus vaccinations, but that he was more concerned about the current lack of supply. "I regret it enormously, but we'll catch up," he told reporters in The Hague.

Around 1% of the Dutch population have been vaccinated so far, mostly medical professionals. Rutte said the Netherlands had enough vaccine for 2-3% of the population. "What then?" he said. "We still have 70-90% to go and you need vaccine for that. And the numbers so far have been going backwards more than forward, it seems."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)