French vaccine stategy chief: If a vaccine is safe, Europe must consider using it

French vaccine stategy chief: If a vaccine is safe, Europe must consider using itReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:22 IST
If a vaccine demonstrates it is safe and efficient against the coronavirus, European Health authorities must at least review its possible use, Alain Fischer, the immunologist coordinating France's vaccination strategy, said on Friday.
Fischer made the comments on BFM television after being asked about Hungary agreeing to buy doses of Chinese firm Sinopharm's vaccine.
