Source: Canada to quarantine travelers in hotels

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before arrival.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An official familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce stricter restrictions on travelers response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus — including making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity as they were not authorised to speak ahead of Friday's planned announcement.

Trudeau has said such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad.

A second official said the reason for new measures is concern over new variants of the virus and said they are designed to discourage travel, especially to sunny destinations during March break.

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before arrival. The suggested measure would require isolating at a hotel rather than at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

