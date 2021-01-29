Left Menu

103 more COVID cases, 2 deaths in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Rajasthan recorded two more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the toll to 2,765, the Health Department said.

The state also reported 103 new cases, taking the tally to 3.17 lakh, including 2,395 active cases.

As per the bulletin, 3.12 lakh people have been discharged after treatment till now. So far, 514 have died in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 116 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Out of 103 new cases, 18 were in Jaipur, 12 in Jodhpur, 10 in Ajmer, 9 each in Bhilwara and Kota. PTI AGHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

