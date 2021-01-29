Left Menu

Italy reported 477 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, down from 492 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,574 from 14,372. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,397 on Friday, compared with 20,778 a day earlier. There were 148 new admissions to intensive care units, against 102 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:03 IST
Italy reports 477 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,574 new cases
Italy reported 477 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, down from 492 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,574 from 14,372. Some 268,750 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 275,179, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 87,858 deaths linked to COVID-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.529 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,397 on Friday, compared with 20,778 a day earlier.

There were 148 new admissions to intensive care units, against 102 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 2,270, down from 2,288 on Thursday. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

