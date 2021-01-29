AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable

Glitches and delays in the manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines are inevitable given the speed at which they have been developed, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told a news briefing on Friday.

Soriot said he would not comment on a dispute with the European Union over supplies, seeking to focus instead on the regulatory approval for the vaccine granted on Friday by the European Medicines Agency. (Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)