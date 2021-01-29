AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable

AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidableReuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:08 IST
Glitches and delays in the manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines are inevitable given the speed at which they have been developed, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told a news briefing on Friday.
Soriot said he would not comment on a dispute with the European Union over supplies, seeking to focus instead on the regulatory approval for the vaccine granted on Friday by the European Medicines Agency. (Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
