UK records 1,245 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday

UK records 1,245 more COVID-19 deaths on FridayReuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 01:16 IST
The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,245 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, up from 1,239 the day before, government data showed.
