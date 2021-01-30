Left Menu

French PM says we can still avoid a third COVID lockdown

France decided against imposing a third nationwide lockdown on Friday and instead ordered tighter COVID controls at its borders, increased police action against curfew breakers and a greater adherence to home working. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the public health crisis remained of great concern, as France's death toll jumped above 75,000, the seventh-highest toll in the world.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 01:53 IST
French PM says we can still avoid a third COVID lockdown
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

France decided against imposing a third nationwide lockdown on Friday and instead ordered tighter COVID controls at its borders, increased police action against curfew breakers and a greater adherence to home working.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the public health crisis remained of great concern, as France's death toll jumped above 75,000, the seventh-highest toll in the world. "We know the grave impact (of a lockdown). Tonight, looking at the data of the past few days, we consider that we can still give ourselves a chance to avoid one," Castex said in a televised statement.

Speaking shortly after Macron held a meeting with senior ministers about the crisis, Castex said that from Sunday all arrivals into France from outside the European Union would be banned, except for essential travel. All visitors from EU nations would need to show a negative PCR test. The prime minister also said non-food shopping centres with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres would be closed while home-working rules would be reinforced.

France recorded 22,858 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 3.15 million. A shortage in vaccine supplies from pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna has resulted in a sharp slowdown in France's vaccine deployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

Google announces general availability of membership visibility, hierarchy APIs

One Piece Chapter 1002 gets title ‘Yonko vs New Generation’, spoilers discussed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democrat to move office after confrontation with Republican lawmaker

In the latest sign of rising tensions within the U.S. Congress, a Democratic congresswoman said on Friday she plans to relocate her Capitol Hill office for safety reasons after being berated by an outspoken conservative Republican congressw...

Handball-Denmark, Sweden reach world championship final

Holders Denmark reached the world handball championship final with a thrilling 35-33 win over Spain to set up a highly-anticipated clash with Scandinavian neighbours Sweden who stunned more heralded France 32-26 on Friday.The Danes, who are...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market

Silver prices jumped and global equity markets sank on Friday amid a growing battle on Wall Street between hedge funds and retail investors, while a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine supply in Europe cooled risk appetite. Disappointing vaccine ...

US STOCKS-Wall St drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes dropped, closing out the Friday session with the biggest weekly fall since October, as investors gauged the ramifications of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine trial results, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021