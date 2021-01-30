Vietnam reports 34 COVID-19 infections in latest outbreak

Vietnam reported 34 new COVID-19 infections early on Saturday in its latest coronavirus outbreak, which began on Thursday and has spread to five northern cities and provinces, including Hanoi.

Of the new cases, 32 were detected in Hai Duong province, the epicentre, and two in neighbouring Quang Ninh province, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

