Mainland China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, unchanged from a day earlier

Mainland China reported 52 new coronavirus cases on Jan. 29, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 36 of the new cases were local infections and 16 infections originated overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 16 from 42 a day earlier. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stand at 89,430, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Also Read: Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)