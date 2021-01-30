Left Menu

Man charged over suspect package sent to UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant

In a statement, the police said the package was "not a viable device". AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the COVID vaccine it developed with Oxford University, with the shots forming the central plank of its mass vaccination programme.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:15 IST
Man charged over suspect package sent to UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant
AstraZeneca logo Image Credit: ANI

A man has been charged after a suspicious package was sent to a factory in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine resulting in a temporary suspension of manufacturing, British police said on Saturday. The Wockhardt plant in Wrexham provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's British supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

Kent police said Anthony Collins, 53, has been charged with dispatching the package in the post, which was investigated by a bomb disposal squad. In a statement, the police said the package was "not a viable device".

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the COVID vaccine it developed with Oxford University, with the shots forming the central plank of its mass vaccination programme. AstraZeneca is currently in a dispute with the European Union after it cut vaccine supplies to the bloc due to production issues at its Belgian factory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will start 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities of the country.The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route...

Young Sonam upsets Shakshi to win gold at senior wrestling nationals

Talented grappler Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the finals to claim the gold medal in the senior womens national wrestling championships here on Saturday.The 19-year-old from Haryana displayed great d...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of...

Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Clinical trial data on two COVID-19 vaccines show that a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa is lessening their ability to protect against the illness, underscoring the need to vaccinate vast numbers of people as quickly as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021