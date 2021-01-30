Dubai to roll out China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday -statement

Dubai to roll out China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday -statementReuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:35 IST
Dubai said on Saturday it will roll out China's Sinopharm vaccine to the general public as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East tourism hub.
The Sinopharm campaign will start on Sunday, the Dubai media office said in a statement, adding all Emirati nationals are eligible for the vaccine. Senior residents could also benefit from the campaign, it added.
Dubai began the first phase of the vaccination campaign in December with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dubai-based Indian teenager helps recycle 25 tonnes of e-waste
Pfizer vaccine delay comes as Canada battles surge in COVID-19
Pfizer to reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe, says Norway
Pfizer temporarily reduces COVID vaccine deliveries to Europe
EU states warn of risks to vaccination credibility as Pfizer slows supplies