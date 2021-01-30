Left Menu

Dubai to roll out China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday -statement

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:35 IST
Dubai said on Saturday it will roll out China's Sinopharm vaccine to the general public as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East tourism hub.

The Sinopharm campaign will start on Sunday, the Dubai media office said in a statement, adding all Emirati nationals are eligible for the vaccine. Senior residents could also benefit from the campaign, it added.

Dubai began the first phase of the vaccination campaign in December with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

