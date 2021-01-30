Sasikala will be discharged on Sunday:Hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala will be discharged on Sunday from a hospital here,where she was undergoing treatment for COVID, an officialbulletin said.

''Sasikala Natarajan has completed 10 days oftreatment today.She has been asymptomatic and maintainingsaturation without oxygen since 3 days.As per protocol, shecan be discharged from the Hospital,'' Bangalore MedicalCollege & Research Institute said in an official bulletin.

''The team of doctors attending to her have taken thedecision that she is fit for discharge and she will bedischarged tomorrow.. with advice of home quarantine,'' itsaid.

Sasikala was set free on Wednesday by authoritiesafter she completed four years imprisonment in a jail here ina case of disproportionate assets.

Being treated for COVID-19, the 66-year-old closeaide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa,had remained in the hospital.

