Nagpur records 294 new COVID-19 cases; four more deaths

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:59 IST
With the addition of 294 freshcases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra'sNashik district reached 1,33,964 on Saturday, an officialsaid.

Four patients died of the infection during the day,while 347 were discharged from various treatment facilities,the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the districtreached 1,26,556 and the toll stood at 4,154, he said.

The district is now left with 3,254 active cases, theofficial said.

With the addition of 4,641 samples tested during theday, the total number of tests conducted in the district roseto 10,60,612, he added.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

