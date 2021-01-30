Nagpur records 294 new COVID-19 cases; four more deaths

With the addition of 294 freshcases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra'sNashik district reached 1,33,964 on Saturday, an officialsaid.

Four patients died of the infection during the day,while 347 were discharged from various treatment facilities,the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the districtreached 1,26,556 and the toll stood at 4,154, he said.

The district is now left with 3,254 active cases, theofficial said.

With the addition of 4,641 samples tested during theday, the total number of tests conducted in the district roseto 10,60,612, he added.

