Left Menu

Over 37 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 till now: Health ministry

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 37,06,157 as at 7 pm Saturday, as per the provisional report, the ministry said in a statement.Of the 37,06,157 beneficiaries, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 4,63,793 followed by Rajasthan at 3,26,745, Karnataka at 3,15,343, Madhya Pradesh at 2,73,872 and Maharashtra at 2,69,064.The ministry noted that India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target but also two million and three million marks in COVID-19 vaccination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:43 IST
Over 37 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 till now: Health ministry
On the fifteenth day of vaccination on Saturday, 2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated and 71 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) were reported. Image Credit: ANI

Over 37 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till now, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On the fifteenth day of vaccination on Saturday, 2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated and 71 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) were reported. ''The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 37,06,157 (as at 7 pm Saturday), as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Of the 37,06,157 beneficiaries, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 4,63,793 followed by Rajasthan at 3,26,745, Karnataka at 3,15,343, Madhya Pradesh at 2,73,872 and Maharashtra at 2,69,064.

The ministry noted that India is the fastest country to reach not only the one million target but also two million and three million marks in COVID-19 vaccination. Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 40-50 days, have taken a long time to reach these targets, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records less than 200 COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,956 on Saturday as 183 more people tested positive for the disease, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.The daily COVID-19 cases in the national ca...

Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truck

A constable was on Saturdayafternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he waschecking vehicles in Maharashtras Nashik district, policesaid.Kumar Gaikwad 48 was stationed at Peth, over 110kilometres from here, and died when he tried ...

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...

I-League: Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goalless draw

Real Kashmir FC failed to make the most out of their opportunity to go second in the I-League 2020-21 and dropped points as the Snow Leopards were held to a goalless draw by Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. With this dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021