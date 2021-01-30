Left Menu

AP Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:45 IST
AP Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive
“We are going to take extra steps to get to the people hardest to reach, and that work is happening right now,” said Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of Biden's COVID-19 equity task force. Image Credit: ANI

A racial gap has opened up in the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows.

An early look at the 17 states and two cities that have released racial breakdowns through January 25 found that Black people in all places are getting inoculated at levels below their share of the general population, in some cases significantly below.

That is true even though they constitute an oversize percentage of the nation's health care workers, who were put at the front of the line for shots when the campaign began in mid-December.

For example, in North Carolina, Black people make up 22 per cent of the population and 26 per cent of the health care workforce but only 11 per cent of the vaccine recipients so far.

White people, a category in which the state includes both Hispanic and non-Hispanic whites, are 68 per cent of the population and 82 per cent of those vaccinated.

The gap is deeply troubling to some, given that the coronavirus has taken a disproportionate toll in severe sickness and death on Black people in the US, where the scourge has killed over 430,000 Americans. Black, Hispanic and Native American people are dying from COVID-19 at almost three times the rate of white people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We're going to see a widening and exacerbation of the racial health inequities that were here before the pandemic and worsened during the pandemic if our communities cannot access the vaccine," said Dr Uché Blackstock, a New York emergency physician and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, an advocacy group that addresses bias and inequality.

Experts say several factors could be driving the emerging disparity, including deep distrust of the medical establishment among Black Americans because of a history of discriminatory treatment; inadequate access to the vaccine in Black neighbourhoods; and a digital divide that can make it difficult to get crucial information. Vaccination sign-ups are being done to a large degree online.

"It's frustrating and challenging," said Dr Michelle Fiscus, who runs Tennessee's vaccination programme, which is doubling the doses sent to some hard-hit rural counties but is meeting with deep-rooted mistrust among some Black Tennesseans.

"We have to be working very hard to rebuild that trust and get these folks vaccinated," Fiscus said. "They're dying. They're being hospitalized." Hispanic people also lagged behind in vaccinations, but their levels were somewhat closer to expectations in most places studied. Hispanics on average are younger than other Americans, and vaccinations have yet to be thrown open to young people.

However, several states where Hispanic communities were hit particularly hard by COVID-19 have yet to report data, notably California and New York.

President Joe Biden is trying to bring more equity to the vaccine rollout he inherited from the Trump administration. The Biden administration is encouraging states to map and target vulnerable neighbourhoods using such tools as the CDC's social vulnerability index, which incorporates data on race, poverty, crowded housing and other factors.

"We are going to take extra steps to get to the people hardest to reach, and that work is happening right now," said Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of Biden's COVID-19 equity task force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt’s sr secondary schools to have Gandhi Darshan corners: CM

In a bid to spread Gandhian philosophy among students, the Rajasthan government has decided to set up Gandhi Darshan corners in higher secondary government schools of the state.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Saturday ...

Delhi records less than 200 COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,956 on Saturday as 183 more people tested positive for the disease, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.The daily COVID-19 cases in the national ca...

Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truck

A constable was on Saturdayafternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he waschecking vehicles in Maharashtras Nashik district, policesaid.Kumar Gaikwad 48 was stationed at Peth, over 110kilometres from here, and died when he tried ...

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021