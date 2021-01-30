Left Menu

Italy reports 421 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,715 new cases

Italy reported 421 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,715 from 13,574. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,098 on Saturday, compared with 20,397 a day earlier. There were 132 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 148 the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:53 IST
Italy reports 421 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,715 new cases

Italy reported 421 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,715 from 13,574. Some 298,010 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 268,750, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 88,279 deaths linked to COVID-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.542 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,098 on Saturday, compared with 20,397 a day earlier.

There were 132 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 148 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 2,218, edging down from 2,270 on Friday . When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt’s sr secondary schools to have Gandhi Darshan corners: CM

In a bid to spread Gandhian philosophy among students, the Rajasthan government has decided to set up Gandhi Darshan corners in higher secondary government schools of the state.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Saturday ...

Delhi records less than 200 COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,956 on Saturday as 183 more people tested positive for the disease, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.The daily COVID-19 cases in the national ca...

Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truck

A constable was on Saturdayafternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he waschecking vehicles in Maharashtras Nashik district, policesaid.Kumar Gaikwad 48 was stationed at Peth, over 110kilometres from here, and died when he tried ...

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021