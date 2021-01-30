COVID-19 outbreak under control, but threat exists: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said bringing the COVID-19 outbreak under control was a mammoth task which was achieved by the hard work of Corona warriors but cautioned that the threat from the virus still existed.

Speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee of Marathi newspaper 'Sakal', the CM said the Dharavi pattern, which managed to rein in the pandemic in one of the world's densest urban settlements, had been appreciated across the world.

''Even though the vaccine has arrived, we have to be alert. Maharashtra is capable of facing any crisis and emerges successful. Everyone has the self-confidence and courage to face the crisis. From time to time, I created awareness about it among the people,'' Thackeray said.

Speaking at the event, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the state had earlier faced hardships like the Latur earthquake as well as several natural calamities, but the coronavirus pandemic was unprecedented.

''The media cooperated in creating awareness among people and in giving valuable suggestions to those in power,'' Pawar said.

Among those who were felicitated at the function was Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal for leading the efforts that controlled the outbreak in the country's financial capital.

