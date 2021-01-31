Left Menu

Australia reopens NZ 'travel bubble' after no new COVID-19 cases

The resumption came as Australia marked two weeks without a locally acquired case of the virus, which has infected 29,000 in the country and killed 909. Australia, which has closed its borders to all countries but New Zealand since March 2020, is now planning a vaccination programme starting late February.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 09:17 IST
Australia reopens NZ 'travel bubble' after no new COVID-19 cases

Australia reopened its "travel bubble" with New Zealand on Sunday after the neighbouring country reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, but added new screening measures as it marked its longest infection-free run since the outbreak began. The decision marks the resumption of the only international arrivals into Australia who do not require 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Australia had paused quarantine exemptions for trans-Tasman arrivals six days earlier after New Zealand reported its first new case in months. Arrivals from New Zealand "are now judged to be sufficiently low risk, given New Zealand's strong public health response to COVID-19", acting Australian Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters.

However, Australia would require screening of travellers from New Zealand before and after flights for the next 10 days, Kidd added, "given there is still a small risk of further associated cases being detected and with an abundance of caution". The resumption came as Australia marked two weeks without a locally acquired case of the virus, which has infected 29,000 in the country and killed 909.

Australia, which has closed its borders to all countries but New Zealand since March 2020, is now planning a vaccination programme starting late February. On Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would invite the country's roughly 5,800 community pharmacies this week to apply for a federally-funded programme to pay them to administer inoculations, along with doctors and hospital health workers.

"That means more points of presence for Australians in terms of where they can receive their COVID-19 vaccine," Hunt said. "This is potentially life-saving medication. The medicines can work with differing degrees of effectiveness, but all up, this can improve lives, extend lives, or save lives."

The government plans to start vaccinating priority groups like older and indigenous Australians with a shot developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE from late February. The plan also involves a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc, although that product has not yet been approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Pharmacists involved in the programme would receive training to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine, with first shots planned in May, Hunt said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Madrid loses 2-1 to Levante in another slip in title race

Thibaut Courtois impressive penalty save was not enough to keep an error-prone Real Madrid from stumbling again in its Spanish league title defense.Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Levante on Saturday in a match that the defending champions playe...

POLL-Dubai house prices to drop at slower pace

Dubais house prices are expected to fall at a slower pace this year and next than previously thought as hopes for a successful vaccine rollout and an economic recovery boost confidence in the sector, a Reuters poll showed.After declining 3....

Soccer-Celtic have crumbled under title pressure, says Lennon

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said the pressure of chasing a 10th consecutive league title may have been too much for his players to handle and that Saturdays 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren marked the lowest point of his managerial career. Goals fr...

FA vows to act after more online abuse of players

Englands Football Association has vowed to work with the British Government and social media platforms to tackle racism after a spate of incidents over the past week involving Premier League players from Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021