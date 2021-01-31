Left Menu

Telangana reports less than 200 fresh COVID-19 cases for 8th straight day; Tally edges up to 2.94 lakh

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 11:00 IST
The number of fresh COVID-19 casesremained under 200 for the eighth day in a row in Telangana asthe total infection count rose marginally to 2.94 lakh whilethe toll edged up to 1,599 with one more death, the stategovernment said on Sunday.

Of the 163 fresh cases reported till 8 PM on Saturday,the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accountedfor maximum of 28 followed by 11 cases in Rangareddy districtwhile the rest was scattered in other places, a bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,94,469while recoveries were at 2,90,630.

Reflecting the downward trend in the past several weeks,the number of active cases fell to 2,240 as against 5,571 atthe beginning of this month.

A total of 37,372 samples were tested on Saturday, takingthe cumulative number of specimens examined in the state toover 78.61 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.11lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stoodat 0.54 per cent and 98.69 per cent against 1.4 per cent and96.9 per cent respectively at the national level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

