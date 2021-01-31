Malaysia reports 5,298 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Malaysia reports 5,298 new coronavirus cases, 14 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:59 IST
Malaysia on Sunday reported 5,298 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 214,959.
The health ministry also reported 14 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 760.
