Vietnam reports 50 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 31-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:11 IST
Vietnam reported 50 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday, most linked to a new outbreak that began on Thursday in the northern province of Hai Duong, the Ministry of Health said.

The outbreak has spread to at least nine cities and provinces, including economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and capital Hanoi, with 238 locally transmitted infections, the ministry said. That has raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,817 with 35 deaths.

