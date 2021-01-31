Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:39 IST
Will get vaccinated against COVID-19 along with public: Telangana Guv

Telangana governor TamilisaiSoundarajan on Sunday said she would take the COVID-19vaccine jab during the second phase of the inoculation drive,along with the public.

Lauding the country's scientists for developing a vaccinethat offers protection against the deadly coronavirus,Tamilisai told reporters here that it was highly commendablethat the vaccine was being exported to many other developingnations from India.

The entire nation, which was reeling under the pandemicsince March last, was relieved after the indigenous vaccinehit the market, she said.

On getting vaccinated, the former Tamil Nadu BJPpresident said as a doctor she would have got vaccinated. Butbeing the governor, she would prefer to get inoculated withthe public.

The union government has said that after vaccinatinghealthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of thenationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive, priority will be givento those above 50 years of age and the under-50 populationgroups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27crore.

