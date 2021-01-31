Left Menu

Police break up COVID-19 rule-breaching boat party in London

Authorities are concerned that too many people are breaking the rules, meaning the virus keeps spreading. The police said they broke up the party on a moored boat late on Saturday and 72 people could receive fixed penalty notices of 800 pounds for breaking coronavirus regulations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:29 IST
Police break up COVID-19 rule-breaching boat party in London
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police broke up a party on a boat in a west London suburb on Saturday and more than 70 people could be fined for breaking COVID-19 rules, they said on Sunday. Britain is in lockdown to try to suppress a new surge in coronavirus cases, party driven by the emergence of new, more contagious variants, and people are banned from socialising in big groups. Authorities are concerned that too many people are breaking the rules, meaning the virus keeps spreading.

The police said they broke up the party on a moored boat late on Saturday and 72 people could receive fixed penalty notices of 800 pounds for breaking coronavirus regulations. The organiser could be fined 10,000 pounds.

"This was a blatant breach of the coronavirus rules that are in place to save lives and protect the huge pressure on the NHS (National Health Service)," Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Bowen said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled

Iran has hosted the political leader of Afghanistans Taliban during the past week, offering Tehrans own help as a mediator in peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government that have become stalled in Qatar. Shiite Muslim Iran...

Delhi Police covers blast site near Israeli Embassy with tent to prevent tampering

The Delhi Police Sunday covered the blast site near the Israeli Embassy here with a white-coloured tent to prevent the spot from being tampered with as the adjacent road opened for traffic, officials said.Sources said probe agencies are cov...

Suspected suicide car bomb shakes Mogadishu

A suspected suicide car bomb exploded near a checkpoint in Somalias capital Mogadishu on Sunday, witnesses said, followed by gunfire around a nearby hotel. Police said there were casualties but numbers were unknown.While there was no immedi...

BJP leader Balwan Singh Daulatpuria quits party over farm laws

Haryana BJP leader and former MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria on Sunday quit the ruling party in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the Centres new agriculture laws.Daulatpuria, who had joined the party ahead of 2019 assemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021