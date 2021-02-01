Left Menu

EU's Von der Leyen says AstraZeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccine doses

The Anglo-Swedish company unexpectedly announced earlier this month that it would cut supplies to the EU of its vaccine candidate in the first quarter, sparking a row over supplies. "AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer and will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled," Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:38 IST
EU's Von der Leyen says AstraZeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccine doses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca will deliver nine million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, making a total of 40 million for the period, and will start deliveries one week earlier than expected, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday. The Anglo-Swedish company unexpectedly announced earlier this month that it would cut supplies to the EU of its vaccine candidate in the first quarter, sparking a row over supplies.

"AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week's offer and will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled," Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission wrote on Twitter. The company would expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, she said. Last week, the company had offered to bring forward some deliveries to the EU. It had also offered eight million more doses to the European Union to try to defuse the dispute but an EU official told Reuters that was too far short of what was originally promised as AstraZeneca had committed to at least 80 million shots in the first quarter.

Earlier on Sunday, the EU Commission president held a videoconference with CEOs of companies manufacturing vaccines and warned of the threat of coronavirus variants. "It is crucial to prepare for the appearance of such variants," Von der Leyen said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games all times EasternSMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.St. Johns at Marquette, 330 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.Rutgers at Northwestern, 730 p.m. Washington...

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...

Girl thrashed by her uncle, aunt in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and beaten up by her uncle and aunt with whom she had been living in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.Kishan Singh and his wife Rekha were arrested on January 29, SHO Bhim G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021