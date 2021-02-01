Left Menu

Rs 35,000 cr budgeted for COVID-19 vaccination expenditure in FY22

The Budget outlay for health and well being is Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2021-22 as against BE of Rs 94,452 crore and marks an increase of 137 per cent, she said while presenting 2021-22 Budget in the Lok Sabha.India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxfords Covishield manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotechs Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:41 IST
Rs 35,000 cr budgeted for COVID-19 vaccination expenditure in FY22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday provided Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.

''I have provided Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I'm committed to provide further funds if required. The Budget outlay for health and well being is Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2021-22 as against BE of Rs 94,452 crore and marks an increase of 137 per cent,'' she said while presenting 2021-22 Budget in the Lok Sabha.

India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use. The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on evolving pandemic situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma name their daughter Vamika, share her first-ever picture

India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, who were recently blessed with a baby girl, have finally revealed the name of their daughter. Sharing the first-ever picture featuring their newborn, the much-in-love couple a...

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT: FM.

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT FM....

Social security benefit to be extended to platform and gig workers: FM.

Social security benefit to be extended to platform and gig workers FM....

30-year-old man beaten to death in UP

A 30-year-old man has been beaten to death allegedly by six bike-borne people here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kapil Jaiswal was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021