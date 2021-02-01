Left Menu

No COVID-19 death in Odisha for a week, tally at 3,35,151

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:17 IST
No COVID-19 death has beenreported in Odisha for a week now, even as 79 fresh casespushed the tally to 3,35,151, a health department officialsaid on Monday.

The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remainedunchanged at 1,906. The last fatality was reported fromSundergarh district on January 25, he said.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due tocomorbidities.

Of the new cases detected in 19 of the 30 districts,47 were from different quarantine centres, while the remainingare local-contact infections, he said.

Odisha now has 1,089 active cases, while 3,32,103patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has so far conducted over 77.31 lakh sampletests, including 22,153 on Sunday, the official said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has beensuspended for two days in view of the ongoing pulse polioimmunisation programme across the state, a senior health andfamily welfare department official said.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will resume fromFebruary 3, he said.

