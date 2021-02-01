Russia supplies Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to self-proclaimed Luhansk republic - media

Russia supplies Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to self-proclaimed Luhansk republic - mediaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:16 IST
Russia has supplied its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled Luhansk self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine, local news outlet Lug-Info reported on Monday.
The report did not specify how many doses were shipped, but said the first batch had arrived at the weekend.
On Saturday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, said it does not supply Sputnik V to the Luhansk and Donetsk breakaway regions.
