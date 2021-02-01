Active COVID-19 cases in India drop to 1.68 lakh, recovery rate reaches 97 per cent

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 1.68 lakh which is just 1.56 per cent of the total instances of the viral infection reported so far, while the recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

A total of 1,04,34,983 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

While 11,427 cases were reported in a day till Monday 8 am, as many as 11,858 patients recuperated from the disease during the same period, widening the gap between recoveries and actives cases by 1,02,66,748.

With a consistent rise in the number of people getting recuperated, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, one of the highest globally, the Health Ministry said, adding the country's daily new deaths have fallen below the 120 mark with 118 fatalities were recorded in a day.

It said that 86.47 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the highest 5,730 single-day recoveries, followed by 1,670 in Maharashtra and 523 in Tamil Nadu.

The ministry said of the fresh cases reported on Monday, 80.48 per cent were from five States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,266, followed by 2,585 in Maharashtra and 522 in Karnataka. Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively contributed 68.71 per cent of the daily new cases.

Six states and UTs account for 76.27 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum 40 fatalities, Kerala 21 and West Bengal nine deaths.

Till Monday 8 am, more than 37.5 lakh beneficiaries have received anti-coronavirus shots in 69,215 session conducted so far under the COVID-19 vaccination drive. In one day, 14,509 people were vaccinated.

