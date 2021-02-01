Too early to talk about surplus vaccine doses, says UK PM's spokesman
It is too early to talk about surplus vaccine doses because Britain is concentrating on pressing on with its own vaccination programme, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "It is too early to talk about surplus doses ...Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:55 IST
It is too early to talk about surplus vaccine doses because Britain is concentrating on pressing on with its own vaccination programme, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "It is too early to talk about surplus doses ... Our priority remains to vaccinate UK adults, our priority is to ensure that we get them (doses) to the top four priority groups by the middle of February and then those remaining in the phase one list by the end of spring," he told reporters.
On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told German television she had agreed with Johnson that factories in both regions would deliver doses to each region. It was not clear whether she was talking about surplus doses or those already contracted to the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for G7 summit in June
UK's Boris Johnson aiming for close ties with Biden
Theresa May rebukes Boris Johnson as UK welcomes Biden era
European Commission asks AstraZeneca to explain delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries
Kenneth Branagh to play UK PM Boris Johnson in series about Covid crisis