Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:55 IST
Too early to talk about surplus vaccine doses, says UK PM's spokesman

It is too early to talk about surplus vaccine doses because Britain is concentrating on pressing on with its own vaccination programme, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "It is too early to talk about surplus doses ... Our priority remains to vaccinate UK adults, our priority is to ensure that we get them (doses) to the top four priority groups by the middle of February and then those remaining in the phase one list by the end of spring," he told reporters.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told German television she had agreed with Johnson that factories in both regions would deliver doses to each region. It was not clear whether she was talking about surplus doses or those already contracted to the European Union.

