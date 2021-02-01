Left Menu

UK detects S.African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Scientists have said the South African variant appears to be more transmissible, but there is no evidence it causes more severe disease.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:39 IST
UK detects S.African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Eleven people in different regions have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled recently, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak.

The government said on Monday the cases were now self-isolating and robust contact tracing had taken place to trace their contacts and ask them to self-isolate. Residents in eight postcodes - three in London; two in the south east and one in the West Midlands, east of England, and the North West - would now be tested for the new coronavirus whether they are showing any symptoms or not under what is known as "surge testing" it said.

"Every person over 16 living in these locations is strongly encouraged to take a Covid test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not," the government said in a statement. The government said in January it had detected cases of both the South African and Brazilian variants, but all were linked to travel.

In total, Public Health England said it had identified 105 cases of the South African variant since Dec 22. All viruses mutate frequently, and scientists have identified several variants of the novel coronavirus found to be more transmissible than the original strain.

The emergence of more infectious variants has raised questions over whether vaccines will prove as effective in containing them. Scientists have said the South African variant appears to be more transmissible, but there is no evidence it causes more severe disease. But several laboratory studies have found that it reduces vaccine and antibody therapy efficacy.

Clinical trial data on two COVID-19 vaccines - from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson - released on Saturday showed they had less ability to protect against the illness caused by the South African variant. But the Surrey Local Resilience Forum said there was no evidence the regulated vaccine would not protect against it. The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are being rolled out across Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tiger Shroff's song 'Casanova's acoustic version features singer Raveena Mehta

After receiving immense love from his fans for his latest single Casanova, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff recently revealed that he will be launching an acoustic version featuring the melodious voice of singer Raveena Mehta. After Raveena Meht...

Tax incentives will attract global players: GIFT City on Budget

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City GIFT City on Monday welcomed the Union Budget, saying tax incentives announced for International Financial Services Centre IFSC will help to attract global players.The slew of tax incentives announced ...

Odisha schools to reopen for classes 9, 11 from Feb 8

After conducting physicalclasses for standards 10 and 12 for a month, the Odishagovernment on Monday said that it has decided to reopenschools for the students of classes 9 and 11 from February 8amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines....

Union budget opens floodgates for Chinese stainless-steel imports: ISSDA

The Union budget has opened thefloodgates for imports of Chinese stainless-steel withtemporary revocation of anti-dumping and countervailingduties, which is expected to hurt domestic manufacturers ofsuch product, an industry body said on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021