Maha: 40,782 administered COVID-19 vaccines; tally tops 3 lakh

A total of 40,782 healthcarestaffers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines at 531 centresheld on Monday across Maharashtra, taking the tally of thoseinoculated so far to more than 3 lakh, the state governmentsaid.

According to an official statement, 40,311 of thebeneficiaries were administered Covishield vaccine.

The remaining 471 beneficiaries received Covaxinjabs, the government said.

Covaxin was inoculated at six places: Amravati, Pune,Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur and Aurangabad, it added.

In Mumbai suburbs, the authorities had planned tovaccinate 3,580 individuals during the day, but 5,746healthcare workers (or 161 per cent of the target) wereinoculated till evening,the government said.

Amravati district in the Vidarbha region reported 104per cent vaccination.

A total of 727 persons received jabs as against thesingle-day target of 700 individuals in Amravati district,according to the government.

The government said 3,09,846 persons have beenvaccinated against coronavirus in the state till now.

Thevaccinationdrive began in the state on January 16as part of the nationwide programme to stamp out theinfection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)