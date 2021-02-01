Punjab reports 197 new COVID-19 cases

Punjab reported 197 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state's infection count to 1,73,470, while one death pushed the overall toll to 5,616, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,101 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

Among the fresh infections witnessed in the state, Ludhiana accounted for 50 new cases, Jalandhar 27 and Mohali 20.

A total of 220 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,65,753, as per the bulletin.

The state has nine critical patients on ventilator support, and 77 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 44,90,598 samples have been collected so far for testing of coronavirus in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD TIRTIR

