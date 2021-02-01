WHO team having 'productive talks' in China about COVID's origins

WHO team having 'productive talks' in China about COVID's originsReuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:18 IST
A World Health Organization team visiting China to explore the origins of the coronavirus is having productive talks with its Chinese counterparts, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.
"They are having very productive discussions with Chinese counterparts, visiting different hospitals ... a very good visit" to a marketplace, she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
