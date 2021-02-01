UK need to come down hard on S. African COVID variant - health minister
Britain needs to contain the spread of the South African variant of the coronavirus by identifying new cases through mass testing in areas where cases unconnected with travel have emerged, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:57 IST
Britain needs to contain the spread of the South African variant of the coronavirus by identifying new cases through mass testing in areas where cases unconnected with travel have emerged, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. "There is currently no evidence to suggest this variant is any more severe," he said. "But we need to come down hard on it and we will."
Public Health England managing director Susan Hopkins said the organisation expected all vaccines would be effective against the variant, especially in reducing hospitalisation.
