PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:31 IST
Kolkata healthcare sector hails increased allocation in Union budget

The healthcare sector in Kolkataon Monday welcomed the Union budget saying that an outlay ofRs 2.24 lakh crore, an increase of 137 per cent from theprevious year, will augur well for the healthcare sector.

Authorities of those medical establishments alsohailed the allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine.

''In this year's budget, we see a significant rise inbudgetary allocations for healthcare, particularly under theAtmanirbhar Bharat project,'' President of the Association ofHospitals of Eastern India, Rupak Barua, said.

Significant allocations have also been made in thedevelopment of primary healthcare infrastructure, R&D indisease identification, and for COVID-19 vaccination, saidBarua, also Group CEO of the AMRI Hospitals.

Dr Simmardeep Gill, COO of the city-based CK BirlaHospitals, said, ''I acknowledge and appreciate the endeavourof the government by making provisions of an outlay of Rs 2.24lakh crore in the budget exclusively towards healthcare, whichrepresents an increase of about 137 per cent from last year.'' The allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19vaccines was much needed as it is the need of the hour,Director of SIRO Clinpharm Akahy Daftary said.

SIRO Clinpharm provides clinical research services tohealth care companies.

