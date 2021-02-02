Left Menu

Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 07:45 IST
Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 564 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 1,869,708 cases and 159,100 deaths.

Mexico's deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez Gatell said the country would receive between 1.6 million and 2.75 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Southampton complete loan deal for Liverpool's Minamino

Southampton have signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Premier League champions Liverpool on a loan deal until the end of the season, the south coast club said. The attacking midfielder joined Liverpool in January last year from A...

Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Monday reported 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 564 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 1,869,708 cases and 159,100 deaths.Mexicos deputy health secretary Hugo L...

Bolsonaro allies poised to head Congress after Senate vote

Brazils Congress on Monday chose lawmakers endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro as speakers of its two chambers, giving the far-right leader a base among center-right politicians with whom he had once vowed never to ally. Senator Rodrigo Pa...

POLL-An escape to the countryside to drive UK housing activity

British house prices will flatline this year as a property sales tax cut is due to expire and unemployment is expected to rise, according to property market analysts polled by Reuters who said activity would be driven by a desire for more l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021