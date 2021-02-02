Left Menu

China reports 30 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 42 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:41 IST
China reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 1, official data showed on Tuesday, down from 42 cases a day earlier as the number of local infections continued to decline.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 12 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections, with the remaining 18 originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 15 from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,594, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

