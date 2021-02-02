Left Menu

Indian-origin doctor appointed global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

US President Joe Biden has appointed Dr. Raj Panjabi, an Indian-origin public health professional, to lead his Malaria Initiative which aims to control and eliminate the disease in African and Asian countries.Born in Liberia, Panjabi and his family fled the country during its civil war and arrived in the United States as refugees in the 1990s.After being sworn in this morning, Im honored to share that Ive been appointed by Biden as the presidents Malaria Coordinator to lead the US presidents Malaria Initiative.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:11 IST
Indian-origin doctor appointed global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

US President Joe Biden has appointed Dr. Raj Panjabi, an Indian-origin public health professional, to lead his Malaria Initiative which aims to control and eliminate the disease in African and Asian countries.

Born in Liberia, Panjabi and his family fled the country during its civil war and arrived in the United States as refugees in the 1990s.

''After being sworn in this morning, I'm honored to share that I've been appointed by Biden as the president's Malaria Coordinator to lead the US president's Malaria Initiative. I'm grateful for this chance to serve,'' Panjabi, 39, said on Twitter.

''My family and I arrived in America 30 years ago after fleeing civil war in Liberia. A community of Americans rallied around my family to help us build back our lives. It's an honour to serve the country that helped build back my own life as part of the Biden-Harris Administration, he said.

In the face of an ''unprecedented'' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better.

''But as I have learned in America: we are not defined by the conditions we face, we are defined by how we respond,'' he said in a series of tweets.

As a doctor and public health professional who has cared for patients alongside the staff of the President's Malaria Initiative and its partners the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Center for Disease Control, Panjabi said: ''I've been inspired by how they've responded to fight malaria, one of the oldest and deadliest pandemics, and saved lives around the world.'' He said this mission is personal for him.

The US President's Malaria Initiative (PMI), launched in 2005, supports 24 partner countries in sub-Saharan Africa and three programmes in the Greater Mekong Subregion in Southeast Asia to control and eliminate malaria.

''My grandparents and parents were infected with malaria while living in India. As a child in Liberia, I fell sick with malaria, and as a doctor serving in Africa, I have seen this disease take too many lives,'' he said. He said he has seen how the Malaria Initiative and its partners have responded with resolve in the countries where it operates.

''I've seen the relief on the faces of parents whose children survived malaria because they were treated with medicines and by health workers backed by its support,'' he said.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Panjabi on his appointment.

''Congratulations Raj Panjabi on your appointment as @POTUS Malaria Coordinator for @PMIgov. Together, we can end Malaria!'' Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Panjabi fled Liberia during the country's civil war at age nine, becoming a refugee in the US. He returned to Liberia as a medical student and in 2007, and co-founded Last Mile Health.

He has served as an assistant professor of medicine at the Harvard Medical School, an associate physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and the CEO and co-founder of Last Mile Health, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Panjabi and the Last Mile Health team played a key role in the 2013-16 West Africa Ebola epidemic, helping train over a thousand frontline and community health workers and support the government of Liberia to lead its national Ebola Operations Centre. Panjabi delivered testimony on the Ebola epidemic at the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee.

In response to COVID-19, he led Last Mile Health to support governments in Africa to train frontline health workers. He served as the advisor to former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in her role as the co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response at the World Health Organization (WHO). Panjabi has cared for patients with COVID and urgent care needs.

He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, trained in internal medicine and primary care at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and received a master's degree in public health in epidemiology from Johns Hopkins. He has served as a faculty member at the Harvard Kennedy School.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases in a month as imported cases overtook local infections, official data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the countrys worst wave since March 2020 is being stamped out ahead of a key holiday.DEATHS AND...

Maha: Over 50% edible oils seized in raids found non-certified

More than 50 per cent of edibleoils seized by the Food and Drug Administration in Thane andMumbai during raids last month have been found to be non-certified, the FDA has said.Raids were conducted on eight establishments of retailand wholes...

Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

Canada said it regretted a misunderstanding after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomats order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-...

UN Security Council to discuss situation in Myanmar following military coup

The UN Security Council on Tuesday will discuss the situation in Myanmar, where the military staged a coup after detaining top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and look at a range of measures with an idea of re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021